How to watch Ravens vs. Cowboys: Week 13 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 08, 2020 7:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (6-5) and Dallas Cowboys (3-8).

Time: 8:05 p.m. Tuesday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium. Fans are not allowed.

TV: NFL Network and Fox/Chs. 45, 5 (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink)
Stream: Amazon Prime (Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer) and Fox Sports Live

[More from sports] Mike Preston: Stage is set for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to prove he’s a long-term answer | COMMENTARY

Radio: Westwood One Sports (Scott Graham, Ross Tucker); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: Mid- to high 30s, mostly clear

Line: Ravens by 8½ (as of Monday night)

Pregame reading:

