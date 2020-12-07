With Lamar Jackson expected to play, Ravens are heavy favorites vs. Cowboys

The Ravens are heavy favorites over the visiting Dallas Cowboys of their game Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson and a handful of other contributors expected to play after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens enter their Week 13 game as 8½-point favorites, up nearly a point since late last week.
Tuesday’s game, rescheduled after the Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak, is a matchup of two slumping teams. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three straight games and four of their past five, and now might need to win out to secure a postseason berth. The Cowboys, who at 3-8 are still just two wins behind the NFC East-leading New York Giants, have lost five of their past six games.
Jackson has thrived against NFC teams since entering the NFL in 2018. In eight career starts against nonconference opponents, he’s 8-0 overall, but just 3-5 against the spread, including in two wins against the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles this season. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have just one road win this season, their Week 11 upset of the Minnesota Vikings.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-1 and are 3-0 in Baltimore. The Cowboys won the teams’ last meeting, a 2016 meeting in Dallas in which Dak Prescott passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns.
The over/under for Tuesday’s game is 45 points.