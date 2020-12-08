Ravens CB Anthony Averett activated for game vs. Cowboys; two players called up from practice squad

The Ravens have activated cornerback Anthony Averett to the 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, helping their depth at the position amid new injury concerns.
Averett, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, was activated off injured reserve Friday and was not limited in practice. He’ll be expected to contribute against a deep Cowboys receiving corps led by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb.
The Ravens have struggled to stay healthy at cornerback this season, most notably losing Tavon Young to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Jimmy Smith did not practice this past week after hurting his groin in Wednesday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tramon Williams is also not expected to play because of a thigh injury.
The Ravens also activated cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad. Desir, who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in late November, last played in Week 9 for the New York Jets. Tomlinson played 15 snaps Wednesday against Pittsburgh and will join Luke Willson in a tight end group still missing Pro Bowl selection Mark Andrews, who’s on the reserve/COVID-19 list.