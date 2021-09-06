More than 90% of Ravens players are fully vaccinated against COVID, coach John Harbaugh says

With a week to go before their season opener, more than 90% of Ravens players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, coach John Harbaugh said, and he doesn’t expect the virus to throw his team off track as it did in 2020.
“I don’t think we’ll see the kind of interruption we saw last year,” Harbaugh said Monday as his team began preparations for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. “I think we’re in good shape.”
In late July, a team source said the team’s vaccination rate “is in the 90% range and rising.”
The league’s overall vaccination rate sits at 93% with a few teams such as the Atlanta Falcons and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 100%. Vaccinated players have still tested positive, however. The Dallas Cowboys said Sunday that guard Zack Martin will miss Week 1 against the Buccaneers after testing positive on Saturday and experiencing symptoms.
The greatest questions for the Ravens will center on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time. Jackson also missed a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season as the Ravens coped with one of the worst outbreaks in American sports. Despite those experiences, Jackson has declined to say whether he’ll receive the vaccine.