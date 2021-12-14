Ravens place OL Trystan Colon on reserve/COVID-19 list as cases skyrocket around NFL

Colon, who has appeared in nine games this season, could be out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers or even longer. Under NFL protocols, fully vaccinated players who test positive need to return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart to be cleared for team activities, as long as they’re asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players with infections must quarantine for at least 10 days, while unvaccinated players who are deemed high-risk close contacts must sit out at least five days and continue to test negative throughout.