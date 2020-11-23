Multiple members of Ravens organization test positive for COVID-19, closing team facility

Multiple members of the Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday, raising questions about the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens said they were informed of the positive tests late Sunday night, indicating that the tests were taken before Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens, who did not specify whether the infections were among players or coaches, have closed the team’s facility in Owings Mills and started contact tracing. All team activities will be conducted virtually.
Under the NFL’s coronavirus policy, the Ravens who tested positive, as well as any “high-risk” close contacts, would have to miss Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh. Players who have high-risk exposure must self-quarantine for at least five days before returning. According to the NFL Network, the game has yet to be rescheduled.
The Ravens have had two players in recent weeks added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced Nov. 12 that cornerback Iman Marshall tested positive, and quarterback Trace McSorely was was designated Friday, indicating that he’d tested positive or had exposure to an infected person.
