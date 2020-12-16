Ravens place wide receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Ravens placed starting wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin and rookie wide receiver James Proche II, the team’s top punt returner, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Players on the reserve/COVID-19 list have either tested positive for the coronavirus or been deemed a “high-risk” close contact. The team did not announce whether they’d tested positive, which would require at least 10 days of self-quarantine. Close contacts must self-quarantine for five days and continue to test.
If the three receivers were exposed to an infected person before Wednesday, they could be available for Sunday’s must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Despite some struggles, Brown is the team’s leading receiver, with 43 catches on 81 targets for 605 yards and five touchdowns. Boykin has 31 catches on 45 targets for 408 yards and three scores. Proche has just one catch for 14 yards this year, but he’s been a sure-handed special teams presence, with 21 punt returns for 175 yards (8.3 per return) in 13 games.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and should help a passing attack that would have to lean on Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and wide receivers Willie Snead IV and Devin Duvernay.
Coach John Harbaugh is expected to address reporters Wednesday evening.
