Ravens place wide receivers Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on reserve/COVID-19 list

Despite some struggles, Brown is the team’s leading receiver, with 43 catches on 81 targets for 605 yards and five touchdowns. Boykin has 31 catches on 45 targets for 408 yards and three scores. Proche has just one catch for 14 yards this year, but he’s been a sure-handed special teams presence, with 21 punt returns for 175 yards (8.3 per return) in 13 games.