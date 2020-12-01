Ravens DT Brandon Williams, QB Trace McSorley activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, can play vs. Steelers

The Ravens activated starting defensive tackle Brandon and third-string quarterback Trace McSorley off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, an important step forward in the return of two potential contributors ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
No players were added to the list, which is reserved for players who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are considered a “high-risk” close contact. The team is awaiting Tuesday’s test results before traveling to Pittsburgh (10-0). The game has already been postponed three times, with the Ravens having returned a positive test result in nine straight days.
Williams missed the Ravens’ Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury that also sidelined him at practice, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available to play against the Steelers. Because he was self-quarantining, he was not listed on the team’s estimated injury report. The Ravens (6-4) are already down another top run-stopper, Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell.
With quarterback Lamar Jackson out Wednesday after a positive test, McSorley could be on the active roster for the first time this season. He’d back up Robert Griffin III.
Also activated Tuesday were cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey, who reverted to injured reserve. Sixteen Ravens remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, who would be eligible to play Wednesday.