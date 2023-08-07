The All-American Rejects to perform at Ravens kickoff party marking NFL season opener

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The All-American Rejects will perform at the Ravens' Countdown to Kickoff party at Power Plant Live on Sept. 7. ((Getty Images))

The Ravens will kick off a new NFL season with the help of The All-American Rejects.

The pop-punk band, known for hits like “Dirty Little Secret” and “Gives You Hell,” are scheduled to perform at the team’s 2023 Countdown to Kickoff party on Sept. 7, the Ravens said Monday. The event, to be held at Power Plant Live in Downtown Baltimore, marks the start of the NFL’s regular season and is open to all ages.

In addition to the live show, the countdown party will stream the NFL’s season-opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. The event starts at 6 p.m. and kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Ravens cheerleaders, the team’s mascot, Poe, and a soon-to-be-announced list of Ravens “legends” will also be in attendance, the team said.

The Ravens begin the regular season Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.

The All-American Rejects released their last full-length album, “Kids in the Street,” in 2012, but have issued singles like “Sweat” and “Me vs. the World” in the decade since. The band, which got its start in Oklahoma in 1999, is back on the road this summer for the Wet-Hot All-American Summer Tour with New Found Glory.

Tickets to the Countdown to Kickoff party cost $15. More information on the event, as well as other kickoff week festivities, is available at www.baltimoreravens.com/kickoff.