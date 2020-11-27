What they’re saying about the Ravens’ coronavirus outbreak and what it means for Steelers game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, last season’s NFL MVP, became the team’s latest player to test positive for coronavirus, a source confirmed Thursday -- further jeopardizing their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens’ Thanksgiving matchup with the Steelers had already been postponed to Sunday due to a growing coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore. But, it appears increasingly unlikely the game will be played this weekend.
The outbreak has imperiled the Ravens’ season, and comes after a two-game skid that has the team one spot out of playoff contention.
Here’s how players are reacting:
Dez Bryant, Ravens wide receiver: “We might be going through a war with how COVID is taking over the world.. idk I’m assuming ...I can’t be the only one thinking this The way COVID is spreading is crazy”
Calais Campbell, Ravens defensive end: “We just want to contain this outbreak! Speaking from experience...you don’t want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football”
Robert Griffin III, Ravens backup quarterback: “Praying for my brother @Lj_era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19. Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important. Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football”
Marlon Humphrey: “Things haven’t been perfect this 2020 for most I’m sure. But try to be thankful still and know Tough times do not last..! Your blessing is on the other side. Keep up the good fight”
Jihad Ward, Ravens defensive end: “I’m wit my brothers right or wrong...”