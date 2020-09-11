The Ravens kick off this NFL season with Super Bowl dreams. Can they handle a pandemic, too?

“During training camp, it was a lot easier for guys to stay focused, because you have longer days,” Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, a 13-year veteran, said Wednesday. “But now that we’re into the thick of things and getting back into your regular routine, and you have a lot more time to yourself to figure out what you want to do to be a professional, you do worry that some guys might not handle it as well. But I think we have a great protocol and a system in place to try to keep us as safe as possible, and all we can do is go out there and give it our best shot.”