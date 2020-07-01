The Ravens’ offseason program is over, but the NFL’s ‘dead period’ can still shape the season ahead

“I’m happy to be a Raven,” Judon said in a conference call this month. “I want to stay here for as long as I play, but I understand that it’s a business and that they’ve kind of got a ‘bad-good’ problem to have. We have a lot of young talent, and unfortunately, we can’t all stay on the rookie deal our whole careers. So they have stuff that they have to address, and obviously, I have needs as well. If we can meet and work on that, I’m A-OK with it.”