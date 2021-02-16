Ravens position review: Despite injury-filled 2020, cornerbacks should again headline defense

Averett hasn’t played more than 11 games in a season, and as his 2022 free agency looms, he faces a stacked depth chart in Baltimore. Marshall, meanwhile, has appeared in just three games total over his first two years. Injuries at the position are inevitable — just look at last year — and the two should have opportunities next season to prove they deserve regular playing time. But they’ll also face competition for snaps in every practice from young players like Dorsey and Harris. Consistency and availability will be critical.