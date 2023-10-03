Ravens signing CB Tre Swilling after Duron Harmon poached from practice squad by Bears

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cornerback Tre Swilling, pictured as a member of the Titans on Aug. 11, 2022, is signing with the Ravens practice squad. (Gail Burton/AP)

The Ravens’ practice squad shuffling continues.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears — 0-14 since trading All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith to Baltimore midway through last season — signed safety Duron Harmon from the Ravens’ practice squad. In a subsequent move, Baltimore is adding cornerback Tre Swilling to its practice squad, his agent Ian Grutman confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

Swilling, 24, is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker and 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Swilling.

Undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022, he signed with the Tennessee Titans, who later waived him at the end of preseason, before joining the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. From there, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in December before being released, re-signed to a reserve/future contract in February, waived in August and re-signed to their practice squad.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Swilling was elevated to the 49ers’ active roster last month after Samuel Womack III was placed on injured reserve and has seen action in two games, logging 33 special teams snaps against the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.

Harmon’s stay with the Ravens, meanwhile, was a short one.

Baltimore signed the veteran to the practice squad three weeks ago, ironically on the same day it added safety Daryl Worley to its active roster. Worley injured his shoulder Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter and did not return.

The Ravens had added the 32-year-old Harmon, who started 16 games for the Raiders last season and had 86 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, after safety Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Williams was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday but was inactive Sunday against the Browns.