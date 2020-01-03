“Our goal as a defense is to try to put as much stress on protection rules that teams have, and the end-all goal is to have a free runner to the quarterback,” Martindale said Tuesday, joking that Carr ran Sunday like he was in his early 20s. “But what you're seeing is anybody that comes off the bus can blitz for us, and they know that. We talk about that every day. And sometimes they run into a wall, but they do it 100 mph, and they can beat somebody, too. So it's been a lot of fun seeing these guys grow.”