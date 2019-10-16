Ravens coach John Harbaugh said cornerback Marcus Peters, whom the team acquired Tuesday for linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round pick in 2020, will practice this week and “play on Sunday as much as he can.”
Peters is expected to arrive at the Ravens facility Thursday for his first day of practice.
“I think he’s a good fit for our defense, the way we play, the type of techniques we play back there,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to getting him to work and getting him up to speed as quickly as possible and rolling.”
Peters, 26, figures to add a much-needed boost to a secondary in need of depth after a wave of injuries.
Slot cornerback Tavon Young suffered a season-ending neck injury in training camp and safeties Tony Jefferson and DeShon Elliott sustained season-ending knee injuries in consecutive weeks.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith hasn’t played since spraining his knee in Week 1 but returned to practice on Thursday, participating in individual drills.
Free safety Earl Thomas III said the acquisition of Peters alongside cornerback Marlon Humphrey gives the defense “two top-5 cornerbacks.”
“We got another playmaker, so that was probably my biggest takeaway from it,” Humphrey said of Peters, who has 24 interceptions since entering the league in 2014. “[I’m] definitely excited. Anytime you can get a Pro Bowl corner — another thing I thought about was, ‘What can I learn from him.’ Twenty-four interceptions in five, four years, however many years — whatever he’s doing is working pretty well.
“I think with some guys down, unexpected, Tavon, Jimmy the first game, I think now we have a little bit more depth, a little more flexibility.”
Tonight’s picks
Chiefs@Broncos
Jen Badie: Chiefs
C.J. Doon: Broncos
Daniel Oyefusi: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
Peter Schmuck: Broncos
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs