Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady active for home opener vs. Cardinals

One day after the Ravens promoted him from the practice squad, cornerback Maurice Canady is active for the team’s home opener against the Cardinals.
Canady was brought up to the active roster to add depth to the cornerbacks unit after Jimmy Smith suffered a knee sprain in last week’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Smith, who is inactive, is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with the injury.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard Ben Powers, defensive tackle Daylon Mack and inside linebacker Otaro Alaka are also inactive.
The Cardinals deactivated offensive linemen Lamont Gaillard, Joshua Miles (Western Tech), Jeremy Vujnovich, and Brett Toth, wide receiver Andy Isabella, and defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Michael Dogbe.
Former Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree is active after not playing in the Cardinals’ season opener.
Extra points
>> The Maryland women’s lacrosse team will be recognized at halftime for their 2019 championship season.