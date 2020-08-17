Ravens cornerback Iman Marshall suffers ‘major knee injury’ before first padded practice

Ravens cornerback Iman Marshall suffered a “major knee injury” the day before the team’s first padded practice, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday.
Marshall was one of four players who were absent from the team’s first practice.
“Iman Marshall had a major knee injury yesterday,” Harbaugh told reporters on a Zoom call after practice. “Unfortunately he had been working hard and was practicing well. He just came down on his right leg really awkwardly and he’s going to need major surgery. I believe it’s ACL and MCL.”
Marshall, a fourth-round pick from 2019, was likely to compete with Anthony Averett for one of the final cornerback spots on the 53-man roster.
Harbaugh also said that wide receiver Chris Moore “broke his finger a few days ago.”
“It’s amazing, the same thing happened last year, so Chris knows how to deal with that,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be fine, but it’ll be a few weeks until that bone heals.”
Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and defensive tackle Brandon Williams also missed practice with minor injuries.
“Jaylon, no, he should be back in a couple days at the most,” Harbaugh said. “He’s OK. Just normal training camp-type stuff. Brandon Williams, same thing.”