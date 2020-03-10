Ravens awarded compensatory third-round and fourth-round picks in 2020 draft

Over the first two days of the 2020 draft, the Ravens will have selections in the first (No. 28 overall), second (No. 60) and third round (Nos. 92, 106). The Ravens received a fourth-round pick from the New England Patriots last year in exchange for guard Jermaine Eluemunor, a fifth-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings for kicker Kaare Vedvik and a seventh-round pick from the New York Jets for guard Alex Lewis. The team also has its original fourth-round pick.