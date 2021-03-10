Ravens awarded two compensatory picks in 2021 NFL draft

The Ravens were awarded two compensatory draft picks Wednesday, giving them seven selections total entering next month’s NFL draft.
Under NFL rules, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it signs in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory picks. With the Ravens losing defensive tackle Michael Pierce (Minnesota Vikings) and wide receiver Seth Roberts (Carolina Panthers) and acquiring defensive end Derek Wolfe, the team was awarded a fifth-round pick (No. 184 overall).
Because the Houston Texans hired former Ravens assistant coach David Culley as head coach this offseason, the team also received a third-round pick (No. 105) and will get another in 2022. The draft haul is due to a new NFL rule that rewards the development of minority candidates for head coaching and general manager positions.
This year’s draft class is deep at wide receiver and offensive line, two areas the Ravens could target.
“Numbers-wise, it looks very similar to last year’s draft in terms of the amount of really good prospects,” general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday. “We feel really good about our chances. We just wish we had more picks. We have seven picks right now, and hopefully, we have the chance to accumulate a few more.”
The Ravens now have a pick in each of the first six rounds: No. 27 overall (first), No. 58 (second), No. 105 (third), No. 132 (fourth), Nos. 172 and 184 (fifth) and No. 209 (sixth). They’ve received 53 compensatory draft picks total in franchise history, the most in the NFL since the system’s 1994 inception.