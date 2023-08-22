Risers and fallers: Commanders snap Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak on field goal in final seconds, 29-28

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks to the locker roon during half time of pre-season game against the Commanders at FedEx Field. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

LANDOVER — The longest preseason winning streak in NFL history is over, and it came to an end at the hands of the Ravens’ nearest rival.

With nine seconds left in the fourth quarter, Commanders kicker Joey Slye connected on a 49-yard field goal to rally Washington to a 29-28 victory Monday night at FedEx Field.

The loss snapped a 24-game winning streak that dated back to 2016. It’s the Ravens’ first loss in the preseason since Sept. 3, 2015 when they fell to the Falcons, 20-19, in Atlanta.

Despite the end of the streak, the Ravens’ second preseason game of the year was again about reserves who were looking to impress with the starters sitting. Here’s a look at who fared well and who didn’t.

Up

Zay Flowers

For the second straight game, Flowers didn’t waste any time having an impact, and this time it resulted in his first NFL touchdown. The rookie first-round pick had two catches on the game’s opening drive, including one that he turned into a 26-yard score after he caught a short pass from Josh Johnson and weaved his way the final 21 yards through the Washington defense. Flowers could have gone out of bounds at one point, but instead stutter-stepped back to the inside and then straight into the end zone.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Flowers drew a pair of penalties and caught one pass. His quick footwork, shiftiness and speed continue to be a problem for opposing defenses.

Justice Hill

The Ravens have thrown to their running backs during training camp more than in previous years and it didn’t take long for that to manifest itself Monday night. Hill caught a dump off in the open and turned it into a 13-yard gain on Baltimore’s opening possession. He also flashed good burst, busting through the line for a 10-yard run on the first play from scrimmage before adding a 15-yard run to the outside.

His night was over after the opening drive, but that was more than enough. Hill finished with two carries for 25 yards and one catch for 13 yards.

The Commanders' Rachad Wildgoose, left, is called for an interference penalty against Ravens' Tylan Wallace in the second quarter of Monday's preseason game at FedEx Field. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Tylan Wallace

With the first five receiver spots unofficially accounted for between Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay, Wallace continued to assert himself to be the sixth.

In particular, he drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty on Rachad Wildgoose with under two minutes remaining in the first half. That put the ball on the Commanders’ 7-yard line and Wallace cashed in on the next play, snagging a back shoulder throw as he worked himself open against Wildgoose again.

It was his only catch of the game, but he was efficient, catching his second touchdown pass in as many games.

Josh Johnson

With quarterback Tyler Huntley still nursing a hamstring “tweak,” Johnson got the start. It was his second in a row and he performed much better than he did in the first when he threw for just 45 yards and struggled to find any rhythm.

On Monday, he was much more crisp, hitting open receivers and occasionally delivering on more difficult throws, including dropping in a 28-yarder to tight end Charlie Kolar over the middle in the second quarter. Johnson finished 10-for-12 for 145 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and the interception was more on receiver James Proche II than it was him with the ball hitting the receiver in his hands before it was picked off.

Charlie Kolar and Travis Vokolek

Do the Ravens have the deepest tight end room in the NFL?

With Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely not playing Monday, Kolar and Vokolek both had nice nights. Kolar had two grabs for 61 yards, including a 33-yard snag down the middle, while Vokolek, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, had three catches for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

Down

James Proche II

Last week, Proche was stripped on a punt return resulting in a turnover inside his own 20-yard line. This week, he could have fair caught a punt just inside the 10 but let the ball bounce and Washington down it at the 1-yard line.

On Johnson’s interception, the 21-yard pass hung in the air, bounded off Proche’s hands and was picked off by Jartavius Martin, who returned it 59 yards. Proche had one catch for seven yards on two targets but did little to solidify a spot on the roster.

Kyu Kelly

Kelly, a Stanford alum, created a video game while he was in college that involves going back in time, and he might want to after he got torched on the Commanders’ touchdown drive to close out the first half.

First, he was flagged for holding. Then, he got beat by Jahan Dotson over the middle on an easy in cut. Later in the drive, Sam Howell had ample time to find an open receiver and found Dotson, who worked back to the ball for a 21-yard gain with Kelly slow to recover. And finally, Dyami Brown got underneath Kelly in the end zone to snag an 11-yard touchdown pass from Howell.

Even with the Ravens’ injuries and lack of depth at cornerback, it’s a short list of players he might be ahead of.

On the bright side, Kelly did make a two-point conversion-saving tackle with just over four minutes remaining to keep the Ravens in front.

Ben Cleveland

Cleveland is no longer in the conversation for the open left guard job and Monday he started at right guard, then saw time at right tackle.

Last week, he got posterized by the Eagles’ Jalen Carter but performed fairly solid the rest of the game. This time, his full body of work did not look as good. He often looked stiff and his head at times was on a swivel. On a nice 31-yard run by running back Keaton Mitchell in the third quarter, Cleveland did little to help spring the play.

Tavius Robinson

The fourth-round rookie outside linebacker out of Ole Miss has had his chances to make a mark behind David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh, particularly with Tyus Bowser still on the non-football injury list, but he has done little thus far.

That was the case again Monday with Robinson often looking stiff and unable to break free on the edge. He finished the game with just one tackle, though he was hardly alone with most of the Ravens’ defensive front unable to generate much of a pass rush.

Trenton Simpson

The rookie third-round pick out of Clemson impressed early in the Ravens’ offseason program with his speed and motor but has vanished once things got more complex.

Simpson has often found himself out of position and that was routinely the case Monday, especially late in the fourth quarter. His athleticism shows, but he was often grasping at tackles. That included on a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaret Patterson, whom he not only missed tackling, but grabbed by the facemask to draw a 15-yard personal foul penalty.