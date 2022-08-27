How to watch Ravens vs. Commanders: Preseason game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the preseason game between the Ravens and Washington Commanders.
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Chs. 11 (Baltimore), 7 (Washington), 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson, Evan Washburn)
Stream: NFL Game Pass
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson, Evan Washburn)
Forecast: Low to mid-80s, mostly clear
Line: Ravens by 6 (as of Friday night)
