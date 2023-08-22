Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 29-28 preseason loss to the Washington Commanders

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill gets away from defender during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Landover, Md. (Kevin Richardson )

The streak is over; long live the streak. The Ravens lost in the preseason for the first time since 2015 despite an efficient performance from quarterback Josh Johnson and another resilient effort from their backup defenders, playing against Washington Commanders starters.

Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ second preseason game of 2023.

Enjoy the streak for the oddity it was, nothing more and nothing less.

Why such tension around a final drive featuring players who will have little to no impact on the NFL’s official 2023 season? Why such euphoria in the stands when Commanders kicker Joey Slye split the uprights from 49 yards to decide a game that will be forgotten by Labor Day?

The streak, of course. The most improbable, ridiculous sort-of accomplishment in recent Baltimore sports history. The Ravens last lost in the preseason two days before Lamar Jackson played the first game of his freshman season at Louisville; their 24 straight wins encompassed three presidencies and fueled an odd strain of self-consciousness in fans, who grew tired of hearing how much it supposedly meant to them.

The streak, four times as long as any other active run of preseason wins, probably did speak to something about the Ravens — their ability to scrounge up third- and fourth-stringers talented enough to compete with other teams’ backups, and coach John Harbaugh’s refusal to concede the meaninglessness of any week in the season.

“Tell me that was meaningless out there,” he said after the loss, defying reporters to dismiss the efforts of those third- and fourth-stringers fighting for their football lives.

But the humor we enjoyed at the expense of the streak was never about ignoring the importance of individual moments to the players involved. It was about the sheer improbability of the Ravens winning again and again by the slimmest of margins, with no consistent explanation or cast of characters. It seemed they were about to do it again when rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly, redeeming an uneven performance, dropped Commanders running back Alex Armah short of the goal line on a 2-point attempt to keep the score at 28-26 Ravens, with a little more than four minutes left.

Washington came back with a better answer, and the drive for 25 was finished.

There was no symbolism, no weight. This was not Cal Ripken Jr. sitting down after 2,632 consecutive games in the lineup. Sometimes, the vast collision of probabilities that is sports throws us a true oddity. We’ll probably never see anything like it again. We don’t need to glean any more meaning from it than that.

“Wow, how’d that happen?” Harbaugh said, summing up the fascination with it. “What are the odds?”

Exactly.

Ravens running back Justice Hill had a short but solid night Monday against the Commanders. Hill finished with two carries for 25 yards and one catch for 13 yards. (Kevin Richardson )

Justice Hill has been the Ravens’ best running back this summer.

Hill accounted for 38 of the Ravens’ 75 yards on their opening touchdown drive, cutting outside for a 15-yard gain on his second carry to set up rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers for a 26-yard scoring catch. That after he ran for 48 on three carries in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some fans wondered what the Ravens were thinking when they signed Hill to a two-year, $4.5 million extension after not rushing for more than 262 yards in any of his first three seasons. But he was effective when he got the ball in 2022 (5.3 yards per carry) in addition to his stalwart work on special teams. Coaches have come to trust his preparation and attention to detail.

With J.K. Dobbins sitting out and Gus Edwards being careful with his surgically repaired knee, Hill has been the team’s most present and effective running back this summer. His style seems to fit Todd Monken’s spread-out offense.

Does that mean Hill will play a greater role than he has in the past when the real games begin? Dobbins is still a more proven big-play threat and Edwards a more proven option for tough yards. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who broke a 31-yard run against Washington (and suffered a shoulder injury that Harbaugh said wasn’t serious), is pushing for a roster spot. But if training camp and preseason mean anything, Hill has earned his place.

The Ravens’ young edge rushers are not getting home.

Of all the defenders who started for the Ravens, outside linebacker David Ojabo is probably the one expected to play the most significant role come the regular season. Coaches are trying to get him work after he played just two games in his injury-abbreviated rookie year. To a man, they have expressed excitement about watching him reach for greatness.

For a second straight week, however, Ojabo, generally rushing off the right edge, struggled to shed blockers and left little mark on the stat sheet. Whatever moves he’s concocting with outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith, aka Dr. Sack, they’re not yet fooling NFL tackles.

It’s not time to worry about a player who produced at the highest level of college football as a 2021 breakout star at Michigan. We’re still talking a tiny sample size for a guy who spent most of last year rehabilitating a torn Achilles. But with Jadeveon Clowney now in the mix, it’s no longer a given Ojabo will play 40 or 50 snaps from Week 1 on. He might have to earn his chance to break out.

Asked Saturday how the workload at outside linebacker will be apportioned, Harbaugh suggested the Ravens are now in ideal position not to overwork any of their top edge rushers.

Clowney’s presence also probably means 2023 fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson is on the outside looking in for defensive snaps. Robinson struggled to make an impression Monday as Washington right tackle Cornelius Lucas easily halted his progress and steered him away from the pocket.

The Ravens offensive line readies for a snap in front of quarterback Josh Johnson during Monday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. (Kevin Richardson )

The Ravens have reason to feel confident in the state of their offensive line.

It’s difficult to evaluate line play in real time, but it was not difficult to see that Ravens blockers gave quarterbacks Johnson and Anthony Brown a clean pocket to work from most of the night.

“I see it every day in practice and it translates to the games,” Johnson said. “It just gives you confidence to go out there and play your game.”

Left guard remains the one unresolved spot on the starting line, and we again got long looks at the contenders — John Simpson and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. Simpson, who started 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, has outperformed the rookie to this point. He might not fire off the line with as much fury as Aumavae-Laulu, but he’s rarely beaten cleanly by a defender, and he always pursues a second or third block — looking for work, Ravens coaches call it — when a play breaks open.

Regardless of who’s ahead, the competition has gone well enough that the Ravens don’t need to feel anxious about replacing Ben Powers, who was so steady for them last season.

All was not tidy for the behemoths upfront.

On the Ravens’ second drive, right tackle Daniel Faalele could not get outside in time to clear a path for Melvin Gordon III on a stuffed third-and-1 pitch. Improved as he is this summer, Faalele does not consistently spring out of his stance quickly enough. He also committed a false start on a 2-point attempt in the fourth quarter.

The Commanders' Rachad Wildgoose, left, is called for an interference penalty against Ravens' Tylan Wallace in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Tylan Wallace continues to pull away from James Proche II.

We have assumed all summer that the Ravens will keep six wide receivers and the final spot will likely go to one of two roster incumbents, Wallace or Proche. If that’s the case, it’s hard to fathom how Proche could be the choice after another performance defined by a crucial error.

He had to feel cursed after Josh Johnson’s pass to the end zone in the second quarter bounced off him and into the arms of Commanders defensive back Jartavius Martin, who returned it 59 yards. A fluky play? Sure, but the kind Proche cannot afford with his future in Baltimore looking tenuous. Moments earlier, he declined to catch a punt and watched the Commanders down it on the 2-yard line, a week after he fumbled on a return against the Eagles.

Wallace, meanwhile, caught a touchdown pass for the second week in a row, making a nice adjustment in the air to pull in Johnson’s throw. He’s outperforming Proche as a pass catcher, and he played 51% of the team’s special teams snaps last year, a crucial qualification for a player who probably will not be heavily featured in regular season game plans.

“He’s just a consistent player who can do everything,” Johnson said.

Wallace knew he would have to fight for his place with the Ravens this summer. He hired a new trainer and “really attacked the offseason differently.” After two years over which he caught just six passes, he feels he’s putting his best foot forward.

“I feel like I’ve taken advantage of the few opportunities I’ve gotten so far,” he said.