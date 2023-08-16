Ravens vs. Commanders practice observations on disruptive pass rush, up-and-down offense, Day 2 scuffles and more

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"It was hot outside, it gets chirpy," said Marlon Humphrey when asked about the intensity ramping up. "It gets really intense in these practices." (Baltimore Sun)

It’s no secret that for the Ravens’ defense to take a step forward in coordinator Mike Macdonald’s second year, the pass rush combo of David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh needs to break out in a big way.

So far this summer, both outside linebackers have answered the call, showing off their ability to rush the passer, disrupt the flow of an offense and, most importantly, take pressure off a banged-up and unproven secondary.

Add defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to the mix and you have the potential for an extremely disruptive defense in Baltimore.

That talent was on display throughout the second joint practice with the Commanders on Wednesday as Ojabo led a relentless pass rush against Washington’s first-team offense. Ojabo and Oweh continue to impress teammates with how far they’ve come along.

“Watching 99 and 90, those guys are coming out ready to work, and it shows going up against the Commanders and the reps that the guys are getting,” middle linebacker Roquan Smith said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what those guys are able to do come Sundays in the regular season.”

Ojabo set the tone in team drills with an easy sack, and he continued to pressure Commanders quarterback Sam Howell all day long. Madubuike was physical as well, frustrating Washington offensive linemen as he made it a point to strike first and finish every repetition strong.

With cornerback Marlon Humphrey set to undergo foot surgery Wednesday and reportedly miss a little over a month, the time is now for Ojabo, Oweh and the other key components of that Ravens’ pass rush to step up.

“It definitely hurts the defense when a leader like Marlon is not out there with us,” Smith said. “But I know he’ll get back as soon as he can. We’ll try to pick the slack when he’s not out there. I’m looking forward to him being up there pretty soon.”

Here are some other observations from Wednesday’s practice:

Up-and-down play continues for Jackson, offense

Much like Tuesday, there were a mixed bag of throws on display from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The good: Jackson found wide receiver Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone for a nice touchdown pass during team drills after the rookie beat fellow first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Jackson followed that up with a deep ball to star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The bad: Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell dropped a pass that hit his hands on a wheel route, and Jackson underthrew wide-open tight end Mark Andrews and an open Beckham after he broke loose from Forbes and once again beat him deep.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to pass during Wednesday's practice. Jackson and the offense delivered a mixed bag of results against the Commanders. (Julio Cortez/AP)

If anybody had any doubts about Beckham’s speed after such a long layoff following a torn ACL he suffered in February 2022, they should take this into consideration — Beckham easily ran past Forbes several times on fly routes, catching that touchdown pass with plenty of separation.

Forbes ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

“He’s definitely got some speed,” Beckham said. “But I told you: I’ve still got a little bit left in here.”

With left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receiver Rashod Bateman sitting out Wednesday and running back J.K. Dobbins still being held out of team drills, we still have yet to see the projected starters all on the field together. Still, Beckham can see the offense starting to blossom into what the team expected under new coordinator Todd Monken.

“It’s a work in progress every single day,” he said. “We have a great opportunity here. It’s just about making the most of each and every day and finding ways to get better — even on those days when we’re all dog tired — just finding ways to progress.”

After crushing blow, secondary in disarray

With Humphrey expected to miss the beginning of the season, the cornerback position is in a bit of disarray.

Rock Ya-Sin has been labeled as “week to week” since injuring his knee in practice Aug. 2. Damarion “Pepe” Williams is out until at least October after having ankle surgery, and Trayvon Mullen is done for the season following toe surgery. Jalyn Armour-Davis is nursing an undisclosed injury that has sidelined him for weeks, and Arthur Maulet has not practiced this week while battling a hamstring injury.

“There’s two levels of concern,” coach John Harbaugh said. “The one level is long term. There’s no long-term concern, and that’s good. Then, there’s the short-term concern. There’s plenty of short-term concern. We’ve got to look at that, and it starts with the guys you have. We have guys that are ready to play and now have an opportunity to get out there and continue to improve and get the reps. We’ll see what they can do. And, of course we’re always looking for players, too.”

Until the Ravens get their cornerbacks healthy or possibly make some additions to the roster, Kevon Seymour, Brandon Stephens and Daryl Worley will be tasked with taking on more responsibility.

Washington Commanders guard Braeden Daniels, right, and teammate center Tyler Larsen, center, try to remove Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, second from right, during a scuffle with offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu, bottom, during a joint practice Wednesday in Owings Mills. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Be careful what you wish for

In the new age of the NFL, gone are two-a-day practices and starters playing extensive preseason snaps. Joint practices seem to be the preference for coaches and players.

“I thought things went great,” Smith said. “I put in some good work versus the Commanders. We came out and did what we had to do, and I felt like we became better as a team. That’s all you can ask for in these joint practices.”

Two things have become synonymous — joint practices and fights. While there were two more scuffles Wednesday, the Ravens avoided potential disaster.

In the first fight, the Ravens’ defensive line and Commanders’ offensive line got into a brawl following a one-on-one rep. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce left the scrum limping and had to be tended to by an athletic trainer, while Madubuike was also seen helmetless and limping. Both avoided serious injuries and returned to practice.

Later, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen got into it with Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

Yes, joint practice fights are fun to watch and fans love to see them — until someone gets hurt.

Injury report

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley remained sidelined Wednesday with a hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday night’s preseason opener.

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, tight end Isaiah Likely and safety Jaquan Amos also did not practice. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) remains on the non-football injury list.

Bateman, who has been limited to individual drills since being activated off the physically unable to perform list last week, has not suffered a setback, Harbaugh said. The third-year wide receiver received a cortisone injection in June to help with his recovery from Lisfranc surgery on his foot.

“There’s a process to getting guys back,” he said. “He’s on schedule.”