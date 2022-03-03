Who can upgrade the Ravens’ offensive line? A Marshal Yanda fan, a scary-movie watcher and more.

“Marshal being an Iowa Hawkeye, the things he was able to do in the NFL, it’s awesome,” Linderbaum said Thursday. “You know, Marshal was a guy that always came back and worked out at Iowa. So when we were in there in the winter and the spring, he was the guy that would always come back. And just kind of seeing his work ethic and how he operated, there’s a reason why he was in the league for so long and why he was an All-Pro.”