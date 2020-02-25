Ohio State’s Chase Young headlines diverse group of local prospects at NFL scouting combine

Last year, there was no better defender, and maybe no better player, than the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young. Despite a two-game NCAA suspension for accepting an improper loan in 2018, he led the nation with 16½ sacks and six forced fumbles in 12 starts. While his Heisman Trophy candidacy faded toward the end of the season, he finished the year as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defender in its six years of evaluating college players.