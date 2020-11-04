Down Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey, Ravens are still road favorites vs. Colts

Despite losing two All-Pro players in as many days, the Ravens are narrow road favorites over the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their game Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (5-2) opened as 3½-point favorites in some sportsbooks over the Colts (5-2), but the line has since narrowed to 2½. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the team’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach John Harbaugh ruled Humphrey out of Sunday’s game, and seven players who had “high-risk” close-contact exposure — inside linebackers L.J. Fort, Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott and practice squad cornerback Terrell Bonds — will be held out of practice this week. Players who test negative for COVID-19 over their five-day isolation could be activated for Sunday’s game.
Indianapolis is undefeated at home this season and has won two straight games overall, most recently a 41-21 victory Sunday over the Detroit Lions. Against common AFC North opponents, the Colts lost in Cleveland to the Browns in Week 5, 32-23, before edging the Cincinnati Bengals at home a week later, 31-27.
The Ravens have won nine straight road games dating to last season and are 10-4 against the spread in their past 14 games away from Baltimore. Indianapolis, meanwhile, is winless in its past six games as an underdog, including the loss to Cleveland.
The over/under for Sunday’s game is 46½ points.