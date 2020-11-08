xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Colts: Week 9 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 08, 2020 7:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-2) and Indianapolis Colts (5-2):

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium, which has a retractable roof, will host up to 12,500 fans.

TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:

Red: Ravens at Colts. Blue: Lions at Vikings. Green: Broncos at Falcons. Yellow: Texans at Jaguars.
Red: Ravens at Colts. Blue: Lions at Vikings. Green: Broncos at Falcons. Yellow: Texans at Jaguars. (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS All Access

Radio: Sports USA (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: Mid-70s, sunny

Line: Ravens by 1 (as of Saturday night)

Pregame reading:

