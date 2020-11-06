Ravens vs. Colts staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 9 game in Indianapolis?

Ravens 21, Colts 17: Statistically, the Colts are more balanced. They have the No. 17 ranked total offense and No. 2 defense while the Ravens are ranked No. 20 in total offense and No. 7 in defense. Despite the Ravens' loss to Pittsburgh last week, the belief here is that they are still the second best team in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopefully the Ravens learned a valuable lesson last week. Because of injuries, they might have to rely more on the running game like they did last year. Defensively, the Ravens have to tighten the communication in the secondary. Philip Rivers is a quality quarterback but good for costing his team three to seven points a game in turnovers. Rivers is the same as he was with the Chargers.