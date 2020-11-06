Ravens vs. Colts staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 9 game in Indianapolis?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium:
C.J. Doon, editor
Ravens 23, Colts 20. These teams are almost mirror opposites statistically. According to Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency rankings, the Ravens rank 20th in offense, fifth in defense and first in special teams, while the Colts rank 22nd in offense, third in defense and fourth in special teams. It will be fascinating to see how Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, a candidate for NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, tries to stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' rushing attack, which dominated against the Steelers behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is coming off his best game of the season and will attack a weakened Ravens secondary without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, while Jackson is still working his way out of a slump. In a low-scoring affair, the Ravens will be able to run the ball effectively enough to keep the ball out of Rivers' hands and kick a late field goal to escape with a much-needed win.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Colts 23, Ravens 21: This game is a big unknown, with several Ravens defensive starters likely to miss all of or a portion of the team’s practices as they self-isolate in the aftermath of cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s positive COVID-19 test. Even if these key players are able to return for a Saturday walk-through and play Sunday, there’s no telling whether rust will show or not. The Colts' 5-2 record doesn’t come with wins over much top competition, but between the COVID concerns and the Ravens playing without two of their most indispensable players — Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley — it seems like an opportune moment for Indianapolis.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 21, Colts 17: Statistically, the Colts are more balanced. They have the No. 17 ranked total offense and No. 2 defense while the Ravens are ranked No. 20 in total offense and No. 7 in defense. Despite the Ravens' loss to Pittsburgh last week, the belief here is that they are still the second best team in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopefully the Ravens learned a valuable lesson last week. Because of injuries, they might have to rely more on the running game like they did last year. Defensively, the Ravens have to tighten the communication in the secondary. Philip Rivers is a quality quarterback but good for costing his team three to seven points a game in turnovers. Rivers is the same as he was with the Chargers.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Colts 21, Ravens 20: The Colts are hurting at wide receiver, which should help a Ravens secondary missing Marlon Humphrey, but their defense is in great shape. Indianapolis stops the run and gets after the quarterback. After one of the worst games of his career, Lamar Jackson should bounce back. Still, it’s hard to expect much from a depleted offensive line that hasn’t had a normal week of preparation.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 30, Colts 24: Everything seems to be pointing the Colts' way. They’re undefeated at home, with one of the league’s best all-around defenses, and they’ll face a diminished version of the Ravens without Ronnie Stanley or Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens will need Lamar Jackson to recapture his MVP form to have a chance, and the guess here is he will have a bounce-back game against a team that’s feasted on soft competition.