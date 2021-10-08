Ravens vs. Colts staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 5 game in Baltimore?

Ravens 34, Colts 14: This won’t be close. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, hobbled by two injured ankles, hasn’t been good, ranking in the bottom third of the league in passing yards, completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, QBR ... you get the point. Wentz took a beating against the Ravens last season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, taking six sacks and completing 21 of 40 passes in a loss where he showed his signature toughness and resilience. The Colts’ defense is allowing 114 rushing yards per game, but expect the Ravens to exceed that number and break the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Lamar Jackson might get that on his own.