John Harbaugh: No indication that Ravens’ game vs. Colts could be postponed

With cornerback Marlon Humphrey testing positive for COVID-19 and seven teammates sidelined because of “high-risk” close-contact exposure, the Ravens will be short-handed at practice this week. But they’re still expected to be in Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday.
Coach John Harbaugh said during a video conference call Wednesday that he’d received no indication from the NFL that the Ravens' Week 9 game against the Colts could be postponed.
Over a dozen NFL games have been moved this season because of coronavirus outbreaks. The Ravens' Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back a week to accommodate scheduling needs related to a rash of infections on the Tennessee Titans.
Humphrey, who won’t play this Sunday, announced Monday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 based on a sample collected last Sunday, but no one else in the organization has tested positive. Outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser, inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and L.J. Fort, safety DeShon Elliott and practice squad cornerback Terrell Bonds will have to isolate this week, but all seven close contacts could play in Indianapolis.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call Tuesday that the league monitors test results daily and wants to be “as safe as possible.” But because Humphrey’s exposure appears, for now, to be contained, there’s no need to postpone the game.
“In those instances where we’ve postponed games, it’s been where we have what we consider to be ongoing transmission for which we don’t have as much of an understanding,” Sills said. “If there’s a situation where we have a number of cases and we can’t find a common thread, we can’t find a linkage and we’re having difficulty or have an unusually large number of high-risk contacts, then those are situations where I think you’ve seen us in the past consider postponement.”