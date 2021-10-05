Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. Colts in ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup

The Ravens are touchdown favorites against the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their “Monday Night Football” matchup in Baltimore, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (3-1) opened as 6 ½-point favorites last week, but the line has since grown to seven points. The Ravens are coming off their third straight win, a 23-7 road win over the previously undefeated Denver Broncos. The Colts (1-3) ended a three-game losing streak to open the season by beating the Dolphins in Miami, 27-17.
The Ravens are 4-0 against the spread in their past four home games and 9-3 against the spread in their past 12 prime-time games. Indianapolis, meanwhile, has covered the spread in six of its past eight road games and is 10-2 against the spread in its past 12 games against the Ravens.
The Ravens have won four of the teams’ past five meetings, but the Colts lead the all-time series 10-6. The Ravens won in Indianapolis last season, 24-10, despite finishing with 266 yards of total offense.
The over/under for Monday’s game is 47 points.