Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-25 overtime win over Indianapolis Colts on ‘Monday Night Football’

Tim Schwartz, editor: Might as well call him Lamar “Magic” Jackson if he keeps pulling the rabbit out of his helmet like this. Yes, he fumbled at the 1-yard line. But is there a player you’d rather have right now with the game on the line? He’s no longer a home run threat with his just legs with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown turning into one of the league’s best deep threats. Tight end Mark Andrews is the ideal safety net in the middle. Imagine if Baltimore had a running back they could count on? This defense is having some serious issues, but Jackson masks it all. The Ravens are 4-1; they’d be 1-4 without him.