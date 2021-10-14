Ravens film study: QB Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence, defense’s play-action woes and more

“He was under pressure, and he created plays with his feet,” coach John Harbaugh said of Jackson on Monday. “He threw the ball away when he had to throw it away. … When we were in that situation you’re talking about, we went into our fast mode, no-huddle, two-minute-type mode and just came alive — all of our guys did. All the guys who made plays and the offensive line, but it starts with Lamar. He deserves the credit.”