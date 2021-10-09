Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva returns to practice; OL Tyre Phillips designated to return from IR

Ravens offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice Saturday, raising hopes that he could play Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Villanueva missed the Ravens’ first two practices this week with a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, but he was back in a knee brace for Saturday’s workout. Patrick Mekari is expected to start at right tackle, but the team otherwise lacks depth at the position.
Also rejoining the offensive line Saturday was Tyre Phillips, who started the Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at left guard before leaving with a knee injury. By returning to practice, the Ravens have designated him to return from injured reserve, meaning they have 21 days to elevate him to the active roster or place him on season-ending IR.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is not expected to play Monday after missing another week with his ankle injury.
Three other Ravens were missing Saturday: wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. The injury report is expected to be released Saturday afternoon.