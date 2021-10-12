QB Lamar Jackson dazzles as Ravens erase 16-point deficit to stun Colts in overtime, 31-25

The third-quarter drives were in some ways a referendum on all the Ravens could not do and all that the Colts could do inside M&T Bank Stadium — to that point, anyway. To keep just their second red-zone drive alive, the Ravens had needed a winding third-and-3 scramble from Jackson that gained 12 yards but must have covered 40. They’d needed another third-down conversion after a false-start penalty a few plays later. And on first-and-goal from the 1, Jackson had fumbled on a keeper after deciding against a handoff for running back Latavius Murray, who likely would’ve scored.