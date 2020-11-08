Instant analysis: Ravens wake up in second half, beat Colts, 24-10, for 10th straight road win

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Through one half against the Colts, the Ravens looked like a team that was clearly down two of its most valuable players and had not fully moved on from an emotional loss to a divisional rival. But I give credit to the Ravens coaching staff for making key adjustments on offense, particularly going with heavy sets to establish the run and getting Lamar Jackson in rhythm with quick throws. On defense, the move to acquire cornerback Marcus Peters and his penchant for taking the ball away was highlighted in a game in which the Ravens' secondary was stretched extremely thin. For all the questions that come with this team, they’re 6-2 and just beat a very good Indianapolis team. And the NFL this week has once again proved that there are very few great teams. The Ravens are in the “very good” bunch and that’s an envious place to sit at the halfway point of the season.