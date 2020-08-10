As Ravens prepare for strange season, they hope college football can return, too

“I think at the end of the day, they have to do what’s right for them,” Andrews said. “But being a college player and being an NFL player is a big difference. They need to have people that are better looking out for them. And for us, it was the NFL [Players Association]. And they don’t have that voice. So I think as a whole, they need to have players step up and come together and be on the same page with what needs to happen and the guidelines that need to be taken.”