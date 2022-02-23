Ravens hire five assistants to coaching staff, including former All-Pro LB Zach Orr

Leonard spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins, where he served as the outside linebackers coach (2021), assistant defensive line coach (2020) and linebackers coach (2019). He spent the first six seasons of his NFL coaching career (2013-18) as an assistant with the New York Giants, helping the defensive line and linebackers. Former Ravens outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins left to serve in the same role under former Ravens and current New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.