Ravens announce titles changes for six coaches

The Ravens announced title changes for six coaches Wednesday, led by the promotion of Chris Horton from special teams coach to special teams coordinator.
Randy Brown, who works closely with kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, was elevated from assistant special teams coach to special teams coach.
The rest of the changes applied to defensive assistants who’ve earned rave reviews from coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Chris Hewitt went from defensive backs coach to pass defense coordinator. Sterling Lucas shifted from defensive assistant/linebackers to defensive assistant/defensive line. Jesse Minter went from assistant defensive backs coach to defensive backs coach and Drew Wilkins went from assistant defensive line and outside linebackers coach to outside linebackers coach.