Ravens hire four new assistants, including pass game coordinator who worked with star receivers

Williams, who served as Nebraska’s wide receivers coach from 2015 to 2017 and as an Alliance of American Football wide receiver coach in 2019, has gained acclaim for his work as a personal coach with stars such as Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, whom he coached at Fresno State. Adams, an All-Pro selection after leading the NFL in touchdowns in 2020, told the Chicago Tribune last month that Williams offers critiques of his routes and completions during the season.