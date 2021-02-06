Ravens hire four new assistants, including pass game coordinator who worked with star receivers

The Ravens have revamped their coaching staff with four more hires, the team announced Saturday.
On offense, coach John Harbaugh added Keith Williams as the team’s pass game specialist and Tee Martin as its wide receivers coach. David Culley previously served as the Ravens’ wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator before the Houston Texans hired him as their head coach last week.
On defense, Jason Brooks was hired as an assistant defensive line coach, where he’ll work under new defensive line coach and run game coordinator Anthony Weaver. Jay Peterson, meanwhile, will serve as an assistant linebackers coach alongside new inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan.
Williams, who served as Nebraska’s wide receivers coach from 2015 to 2017 and as an Alliance of American Football wide receiver coach in 2019, has gained acclaim for his work as a personal coach with stars such as Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, whom he coached at Fresno State. Adams, an All-Pro selection after leading the NFL in touchdowns in 2020, told the Chicago Tribune last month that Williams offers critiques of his routes and completions during the season.
“Keith has extensive experience working as a personal coach for some of the NFL’s top wide receivers,” Harbaugh said in a release. “His offensive knowledge — particularly in the passing game — and his ability to get the very best out of his players aligns well with the values of our coaching staff.”
Tee Martin, who won an NCAA title in 1998 as the quarterback at Tennessee, recently served as the Volunteers’ assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Over previous posts at Kentucky and Southern California, he helped develop NFL wide receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor and Randall Cobb. His oldest child, Amari Rodgers, earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last season and is an NFL draft prospect.
“Tee is a natural, charismatic leader, whose bright offensive mind will benefit our young group of wideouts,” Harbaugh said. “His history of coaching standout receivers on the collegiate level will translate well to the NFL.”
Brooks is the son of the late Clarence Brooks, who served as the Ravens’ defensive line coach from 2005 to 2015. Jason Brooks was an offensive assistant and offensive quality control coach from 2009 to 2013 in Baltimore, winning a Super Bowl and working with the team’s wide receivers and running backs coaches. Brooks most recently coached the defensive line at Football Championship Subdivision school Charleston Southern.
“Jason has spent time with the Ravens organization and understands firsthand the culture of our team,” Harbaugh said. “We are excited to welcome Jason back to our coaching staff.”
Peterson, who played with John Harbaugh at Miami University of Ohio in the early 1980s, last served as the linebackers coach at Division II Wayne State. He also has experience at the high school and NFL levels and has coached at Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and other schools.
“Jay is a proven collegiate coach who has a terrific ability to connect with and mentor his players,” Harbaugh said. “He will work well with Rob [Ryan] helping guide and further develop our young linebacker corps.”