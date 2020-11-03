Six Ravens identified as ‘close contacts’ to CB Marlon Humphrey, must self-isolate ahead of game vs. Colts

Six Ravens were found to be “high-risk close contacts” of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19, and they must self-isolate for five days ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said on a Tuesday conference call the league discovered through contact tracing that six members of the organization fell under the “high-risk” distinction. The Ravens have not yet announced they have placed additional players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the people identified as close contacts could be a mixture of players and staffers.
These close contacts must quarantine for at least five days and if they continue to test negative for COVID-19, they could return for Sunday’s game against the Colts. Humphrey announced that a COVID-19 test he took before the team’s game against the Steelers returned positive early Monday morning. The team later placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list and ruled him out for the Colts game.
The Ravens are already under intensive protocols, holding virtual meetings throughout the week. Coach John Harbaugh said the team will continue to hold practice, starting Wednesday, and players and coaches will be required to wear masks or face shields during practice. The team facility is closed Tuesday because of Election Day.
