Ravens sit left guard Alex Lewis for fourth straight game

Left guard Alex Lewis will end the regular season on the sideline for the fourth consecutive game after the Ravens deactivated him before Sunday’s finale against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lewis, who had started 10 games, has been battling a left shoulder ailment related to the neck stinger he suffered in a 21-0 shutout at the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 14. He had practiced fully on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but was listed as questionable.

The team also scratched defensive tackles Patrick Ricard and rookie Zach Sieler, running back Buck Allen, quarterback Robert Griffin III, rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley and outside linebacker Tim Williams.

Wide receiver John Brown (hamstring), defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (toe/ankle), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (hamstring) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) — all deemed questionable Friday — will play.

Cleveland deactivated defensive tackle Carl Davis, rookie left tackle Desmond Harrison, wide receiver Blake Jackson, center Kyle Kalis, quarterback Drew Stanton, rookie defensive end Chad Thomas and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward. Ward was ruled out Friday because of a concussion.

CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the play of cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the depth of the secondary. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the play of cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the depth of the secondary. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews played with Cleveland's quarterback Baker Mayfield last year at the University of Oklahoma. He makes a comparison between Ravens Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. (Kevin Richardson) Ravens rookie tight end Mark Andrews played with Cleveland's quarterback Baker Mayfield last year at the University of Oklahoma. He makes a comparison between Ravens Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. (Kevin Richardson)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun