Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

Ravens vs. Browns, October 1, 2023 | PHOTOS

Advertisement

The Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 1, 2023.

Ravens Browns Football

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

Advertisement

Ravens Browns Football

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Ravens Browns Football

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Advertisement

Ravens Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

Advertisement

Ravens Browns Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson arrives before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson arrives before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement