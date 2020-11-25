With depth needed along offensive line, Ravens claim tackle Jake Rodgers

The Ravens addressed their depth at offensive tackle Wednesday, claiming Jake Rodgers off waivers.
Rodgers, 29, whom the Denver Broncos released Tuesday, is a somewhat familiar face in Baltimore. He joined the Ravens’ practice squad in December 2018 and spent the final weeks of the season with the team before signing with Denver in April 2019.
After appearing in 14 games last season, including one start, the 6-foot-6 Rodgers played sparingly for the Broncos this year. Elevated from the practice squad in October, he played exclusively on special teams in his first four games. In a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he played 51 offensive snaps.
With the loss of All-Pro Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury, the Ravens have had their depth at tackle tested. The team has lined up Patrick Mekari — whose greatest value is as an interior lineman — D.J. Fluker and Will Holden opposite left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in recent weeks.
With no tackles on the practice squad, the Ravens had to look for outside help. Under coronavirus protocols, Rodgers won’t be available for Sunday’s rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.