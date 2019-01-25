John Harbaugh: Ravens want C.J. Mosley to re-sign, but 'there are limitations with money'

Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the Ravens and All-Pro inside linebacker C.J. Mosley have a mutual interest in reaching a new deal, but acknowledged that “there are limitations with money.”

Mosley, a former first-round draft pick who has spent the first five years of his decorated career in Baltimore, is an unrestricted free agent and one of the top defensive players available.

“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh said at the team’s end-of-season news conference. “There’s always the give and take, of course. There are limitations with money, but C.J. wants to be back and we want him back. I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m just not even going to entertain the possibility right now that that wouldn’t happen. I’ll just assume that’s going to happen. That’s where I’m at.”

General manager Eric DeCosta is scheduled to address the media for the first time Wednesday. At Pro Bowl practices in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Mosley told the team website that there was no update on contract negotiations but that he expected to talk with his agent soon.

Mosley, 26, made his fourth Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors this past season. A strong run defender and defensive signal-caller who has been criticized for his range in coverage, Mosley helped the Ravens secure their first AFC North title since 2012 with his last-minute interception against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season finale.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer