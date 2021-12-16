Ravens place safety Chuck Clark on reserve/COVID-19 list, further depleting banged-up secondary

Clark’s status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers is unknown, but the new rules make it easier for players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic to return to practice and games. Under the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols, a vaccinated player who tests positive and is asymptomatic can return with two negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests both taken as soon as the next day; a negative PCR test and a negative rapid test taken as soon as the next day; or two negative rapid tests taken as soon as the next day.