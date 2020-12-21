Ravens activate WR Chris Moore, safety Geno Stone, place another CB on injured reserve

The Ravens have activated wide receiver Chris Moore from injured reserve and rookie safety Geno Stone from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
Cornerback Davontae Harris, who suffered a thigh injury in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the rest of the regular season.
Moore, a special teams standout, was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 4. The Ravens had until Friday to activate him, or he would’ve reverted to injured reserve. Limited by finger and thigh injuries this season, Moore has appeared in just one game so far, a Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he played 35 special teams snaps.
Stone was the last of the Ravens to test positive for the coronavirus during an outbreak that sent 23 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The seventh-round pick was placed on the list Dec. 2, the day the Ravens faced the Steelers in a thrice-delayed matchup. He appeared in two games last month, helping out primarily on special teams.
The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers last month and activated him in four straight games. Harris had just five special teams snaps Sunday before being hurt. He joins fellow cornerbacks Tavon Young, Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey and Terrell Bonds on IR, though Bonds has returned to practice after being designated for return.