Ravens re-sign inside linebacker Chris Board to one-year deal, per report

The Ravens are re-signing inside linebacker and special teams standout Chris Board to a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network.
The deal is reportedly worth $1.6 million in guaranteed money, with another $1 million possible in incentives. A right-of-first-refusal tender for Board, a restricted free agent, would have been worth $2.1 million, but Board was not tendered a qualifying offer.
The former undrafted free agent from North Dakota State set career highs last season in starts (two), tackles (31), sacks (2 ½) and defensive snaps. Board struggled somewhat with tackling (a unit-worst 22.5% missed-tackle rate, according to Pro-Football-Reference) but forced eight quarterback pressures. On special teams, Board finished with 331 snaps, second most on the Ravens.
“He has played excellent football,” coach John Harbaugh said of Board after a Week 16 win over the New York Giants in which he had two sacks. “He’s becoming a really good inside linebacker. Very rarely do you see the guys who excel on special teams the first couple of years and grow into that not become really good defensive players. ...
“But Chris Board is becoming a regular in our rotation. He’s making tackles. He’s covering well. I think he’s really making a name for himself.”
At inside linebacker, now overseen by assistant coach Rob Ryan, Board finished behind rookie Patrick Queen, veteran L.J. Fort and rookie Malik Harrison in snaps last season, all of whom are set to return. The Ravens have also tendered exclusive-rights free agent Kristian Welch, another inside linebacker who contributed on special teams as a rookie in 2020.