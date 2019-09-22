Showers, thunderstorms could interrupt Ravens’ clash vs. Chiefs in Kansas City

Everyone in Arrowhead Stadium for December’s Ravens-Chiefs classic needed at least a winter coat, maybe some gloves. For Sunday’s game in Kansas City, Missouri, have a rain jacket handy — and some patience, too.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the early afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 22 mph and as many as 2 inches of new rainfall possible throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation is less likely in the late afternoon. Temperatures should be in the low to mid-70s.
Any lightning in the vicinity of the stadium will delay the game for safety reasons. Severe weather interrupted the Week 2 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as a passing thunderstorm forced a 27-minute delay midway through the first quarter.
The Ravens already have dealt with inclement weather. Lightning in Philadelphia with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter led to the premature conclusion of their Aug. 22 preseason game against the Eagles. Both teams agreed to end the game with a 26-15 Ravens victory.
With the high stakes of Sunday’s game, both teams will be willing to wait any bad weather out.